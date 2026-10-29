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So Untalented, He Was Accused of Being AI

A man so terrible at drawing, millions have accused him of being ChatGPT.

David Farrier

David Farrier

7 min read
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The roofer and the offending image.

Also on Webworm today:

Zuru’s Nightmare Nappies
David Farrier's Webworm looks at Zuru's Millie Moon's diapers, as parents & consumer groups allege rashes, redness, swelling, blisters, peeling & “bleeding” on babies bottoms. What does Nick Mowbray's company have to say about it?
Webworm with David FarrierDavid Farrier

Hi,

I'm so happy, you lot.

Webworm Live 2026 in New Zealand is almost sold out – there are just a few tickets left upstairs. This means so much to me – thank you.

Final tickets for Webworm Live 2026

Same thing with next week's Tickled screenings in New York – thank you.

Final tickets for Tickled's 10th Birthday in New York

Now – onto today's Webworm: Imagine you're so terrible at something, millions come for your throat, accusing you of being AI. How do you defend yourself from a world so utterly warped by AI slop, they can't differentiate it from plain-old human slop?

After all, humans are the sloppiest of them all.

Dylan Reeve has today's Webworm.

So Untalented, He Was Accused of Being AI

by Dylan Reeve.

On Monday evening, a roofer from Southland posted an image to his Facebook page riffing on the frustration many people feel with modern social media (and, increasingly, real life) where they are seemingly bombarded with AI-generated ‘slop’ ads for every other business they encounter. 

“I’m sick of all the A.I. made ads. Here’s mine: I’m a roofer” read the seemingly hand-drawn promotional image, showing a before and after of a leaky roof and a nice new one, alongside a smiling tradie and his van:

Southland Roof Repairs and their drawing

It went viral quickly! The original post was widely shared on Facebook, and screenshots quickly found their way onto other pages and platforms. But to many users it all looked a bit, well, AI. 

This is clearly AI

It was, honestly, my first reaction too – and it seemed like that latent distrust of anything online was lurking just beneath the surface for a significant proportion of those commenting. 

Social media posts with scepticism

Those suspicious users were quick to deliver their proof, with nearly identical posts from other businesses demonstrating that this was just one more in a long long of AI templates allowing lazy companies to bombard social media. 

Actual AI posts

It seemed pretty open and shut to many of the thousands of commenters. For some the whole experience delivered a substantial hit to their overall sense of trust.

"My whole reality is distorted"

But there was just one thing nagging at me: None of the other examples seemed to be older than the one posted by Southland Roof Repairs. In fact, they had all appeared after that post was already going viral on Facebook. 

When checked with SynthID AI-watermark tools, the near identical examples that I found returned a positive result for having been generated with OpenAI tools. The same wasn’t true for Southland Roof Repairs’ version, which showed no AI watermarks.

I did note there were other, older, examples of the same idea, which were clearly AI generated:

Another actual AI ad

But I wanted to know more, so I reached out to Anton, from Southland Roof Repairs, to find out how it all went down – and confirm my assessment that the image he posted was a real drawing

Spoiler: I’m convinced. It’s a real, physical drawing, not something generated by AI. 

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